iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Acquired by Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC

Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 21,057 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 9.1% of Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthgate Family Office LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthgate Family Office LLC now owns 34,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 12,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.9% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 21,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $61.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 511,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,638,348. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $60.41 and a 12 month high of $82.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.70 and a 200 day moving average of $71.25.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.