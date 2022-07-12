iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) is Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,382 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up about 1.6% of Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $3,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 52,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,217,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 4,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 24,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 115.4% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter.

USMV opened at $71.20 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.20 and its 200 day moving average is $74.52. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45.

