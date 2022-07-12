iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Bought by SMI Advisory Services LLC

SMI Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF makes up about 2.7% of SMI Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. SMI Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $7,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,644,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 9,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Professional Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000.

Shares of IWN stock traded up $0.74 on Tuesday, hitting $137.88. 6,469 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,781,179. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $144.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.81. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $133.55 and a twelve month high of $178.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

