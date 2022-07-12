iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Richwood Investment Advisors LLC

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 12,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 29,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,826,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 24,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,043,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 14,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:DVY traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $118.35. The stock had a trading volume of 3,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,302,234. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.62. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $111.53 and a 52 week high of $133.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.867 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

