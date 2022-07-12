iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Alta Wealth Advisors LLC

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Cordant Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $385.37 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $395.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $428.90. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $364.03 and a one year high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

