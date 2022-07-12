iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) is Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Centerpoint Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,437 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 5.2% of Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $11,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 334,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,007,000 after purchasing an additional 28,177 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3,550.6% in the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 107,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,998,000 after purchasing an additional 104,600 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $718,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 42,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802 shares during the period.

Shares of IVW traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.74. The company had a trading volume of 58,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,856,988. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.70. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $57.62 and a 52 week high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

