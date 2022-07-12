iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Purchased by Richwood Investment Advisors LLC

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,215 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises approximately 7.2% of Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $8,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. London Co. of Virginia purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $93.03. 148,451 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,064,604. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $88.53 and a 1 year high of $121.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.39 and a 200-day moving average of $103.59.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

