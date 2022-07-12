iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) Shares Sold by Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,364 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Affiance Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 86.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period.

ITB opened at $56.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.19. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 1-year low of $31.19 and a 1-year high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

