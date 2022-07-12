Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $10.32

Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.32 and last traded at $10.64, with a volume of 104271 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.59.
Separately, CLSA downgraded Isuzu Motors from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th.
The stock has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.30.
Isuzu Motors Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ISUZY)
Isuzu Motors Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and diesel engines and components worldwide. Its products include heavy and medium duty trucks and buses, and light-duty trucks; passenger pickup vehicles, pickup trucks, tractors, and sport utility vehicles; and marine and industrial engines.
