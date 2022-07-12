Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.70.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on JHG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Janus Henderson Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Janus Henderson Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th.

In related news, insider Georgina Fogo sold 10,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total value of $249,226.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,372,365.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 18.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 211.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 97,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,075,000 after buying an additional 66,001 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 112.6% in the fourth quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 37,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 19,621 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,147,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,005,000 after buying an additional 105,109 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the fourth quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Group during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JHG opened at $23.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Janus Henderson Group has a 52-week low of $22.68 and a 52-week high of $48.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.30.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.11). Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $620.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This is a positive change from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is currently 49.06%.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

