JMG Financial Group Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,659,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,948 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 11.2% of JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. JMG Financial Group Ltd. owned about 0.21% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $223,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 219.3% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000.

VEA traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $40.10. The company had a trading volume of 171,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,105,043. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.42 and a fifty-two week high of $53.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.94 and its 200 day moving average is $46.44.

