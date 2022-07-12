JMG Financial Group Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,469 shares during the quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EEM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 120.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,592,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $566,310,000 after acquiring an additional 6,327,100 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $141,569,000. Allstate Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $124,184,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $89,626,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 111.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,412,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $166,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801,870 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:EEM traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.82. 634,828 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,010,912. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.50. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.86 and a fifty-two week high of $54.28.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

