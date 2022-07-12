JMG Financial Group Ltd. Grows Position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 98.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 194,098 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96,516 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $4,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 169.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHH traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,726,841. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $20.05 and a 1 year high of $26.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.55.

