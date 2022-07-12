JMG Financial Group Ltd. Has $2.86 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,447,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 13.2% during the first quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 9.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,210,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 7.5% during the first quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC now owns 8,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,159,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Stockton bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at about $723,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded up $2.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $420.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,383,275. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $435.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $468.37. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $400.05 and a one year high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

