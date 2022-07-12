JMG Financial Group Ltd. Invests $224,000 in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FNDX. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1,417.5% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 6,225 shares during the period. Guardian Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,966,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 34,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after buying an additional 4,010 shares during the period. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $223,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:FNDX traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $51.39. 500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,265,560. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $49.49 and a twelve month high of $60.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.35.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.