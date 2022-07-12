JMG Financial Group Ltd. Purchases 2,910 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGE. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 123.0% in the 4th quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the period. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF alerts:

ESGE traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.17. 21,259 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,924,365. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 1 year low of $31.24 and a 1 year high of $44.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.08.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.276 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.