JMG Financial Group Ltd. Sells 104 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.9% of JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $18,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Cordant Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period.
NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $385.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,567,751. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $395.63 and a 200-day moving average of $428.90. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $364.03 and a 1 year high of $482.07.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
