JOE (JOE) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $4.88 Million

JOE (JOE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 12th. During the last week, JOE has traded 9.8% higher against the dollar. One JOE coin can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00001328 BTC on exchanges. JOE has a market cap of $75.59 million and $4.88 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get JOE alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005020 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00103011 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001573 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00017283 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000327 BTC.

JOE Profile

JOE’s total supply is 199,010,126 coins and its circulating supply is 285,899,420 coins. JOE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

JOE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JOE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JOE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JOE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for JOE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JOE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.