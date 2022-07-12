JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€72.00” Price Target for Scout24 (ETR:G24)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €72.00 ($72.00) price target on Scout24 (ETR:G24 – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Warburg Research set a €67.00 ($67.00) price target on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €64.30 ($64.30) price target on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €73.00 ($73.00) price target on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($70.00) price target on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €78.00 ($78.00) price target on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Monday, July 4th.

Get Scout24 alerts:

G24 opened at €53.14 ($53.14) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 52.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €55.44 and a 200 day moving average of €55.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.43, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.45. Scout24 has a fifty-two week low of €46.90 ($46.90) and a fifty-two week high of €73.36 ($73.36).

Scout24 SE operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. The company offers Realtor Lead Engine and Immoverkauf24 products for selling real estate; Mortgage Lead Engine, a product to finance real estate; FLOWFACT and Propstack, a CRM software solution for real estate agents; and TenantPlus+ provides rental properties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Scout24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scout24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.