JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Price Target to $215.00

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $255.00 to $215.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.56% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $243.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $187.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $261.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.00.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Shares of NYSE ITW traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $184.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,246. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.73. Illinois Tool Works has a 1 year low of $177.03 and a 1 year high of $249.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $196.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.62. The firm has a market cap of $57.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.09.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 72.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total transaction of $205,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,602,268.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ITW. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile (Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.