JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Price Target to $215.00

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $255.00 to $215.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.56% from the company’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $243.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $187.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $261.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.00.
Shares of NYSE ITW traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $184.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,246. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.73. Illinois Tool Works has a 1 year low of $177.03 and a 1 year high of $249.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $196.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.62. The firm has a market cap of $57.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.09.
In other news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total transaction of $205,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,602,268.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ITW. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.
Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.
