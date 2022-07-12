JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Terex (NYSE:TEX) Price Target to $35.00

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $57.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TEX. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Terex from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Terex from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered Terex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Terex from $48.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Terex from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.42.

Shares of TEX traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,306. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Terex has a fifty-two week low of $26.64 and a fifty-two week high of $53.82.

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.13 million. Terex had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 5.78%. Equities analysts expect that Terex will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Terex news, VP Scott Posner sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.96, for a total transaction of $67,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 64,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,194,529.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Terex by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 876,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,528,000 after buying an additional 58,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Terex in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Terex by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 396,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,415,000 after buying an additional 53,457 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Terex by 232.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 73,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after buying an additional 51,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Terex during the fourth quarter worth $987,000. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

