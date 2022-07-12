JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Clariant (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) Price Target to CHF 17

Clariant (OTCMKTS:CLZNY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from CHF 18.80 to CHF 17 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Separately, AlphaValue lowered shares of Clariant to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Clariant presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

OTCMKTS CLZNY remained flat at $$18.10 during trading hours on Tuesday. 89 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,214. Clariant has a 1-year low of $14.89 and a 1-year high of $22.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.69.

Clariant AG operates as a specialty chemical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Care Chemicals, Catalysis, Natural Resources. The company offers flame retardants, performance additives, and advanced surface solutions for use in plastics, coatings, inks, and consumer applications; and catalysts for the petrochemical and fuel refining, synthesis gas, chemical, emissions control, specialty zeolites and zeolite-based, and custom catalyst markets.

