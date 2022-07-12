JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) Price Target to $31.00

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of TPG from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of TPG in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of TPG from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of TPG from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of TPG from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.71.

TPG stock opened at $24.54 on Friday. TPG has a 12 month low of $23.09 and a 12 month high of $35.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

TPG ( NASDAQ:TPG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $273.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.73 million. Equities analysts predict that TPG will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TPG during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in shares of TPG during the 1st quarter worth $226,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TPG during the 1st quarter worth $240,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of TPG during the 1st quarter worth $304,000. Finally, Renaissance Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TPG during the 2nd quarter worth $401,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager worldwide. It offers investment management services to unconsolidated funds, collateralized loan obligations, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory services, debt and equity arrangements, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

