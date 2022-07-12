JulSwap (JULD) Price Down 5.7% This Week

JulSwap (JULD) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 12th. Over the last week, JulSwap has traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar. JulSwap has a total market cap of $1.56 million and approximately $305,610.00 worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JulSwap coin can currently be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About JulSwap

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 592,166,802 coins. The official message board for JulSwap is medium.com/@justliquidity . JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap . The official website for JulSwap is julswap.com

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

Buying and Selling JulSwap

