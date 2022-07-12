Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:JUN3) Stock Price Up 3.1%

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:JUN3 – Get Rating) rose 3.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as €23.74 ($23.74) and last traded at €23.70 ($23.70). Approximately 244,419 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 94% from the average daily volume of 126,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at €22.98 ($22.98).

The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion and a PE ratio of 8.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €23.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €29.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.11.

Get Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (ETR:JUN3)

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products and solutions in the fields of warehousing and material handling equipment, automated systems, digital solutions, and matching services worldwide. It operates through Intralogistics and Financial Services segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.