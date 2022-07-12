Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on JNPR. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Citigroup raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.33.

Shares of Juniper Networks stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.36. The stock had a trading volume of 147,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,032,383. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.82. Juniper Networks has a 1 year low of $26.12 and a 1 year high of $38.14. The company has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Juniper Networks will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total transaction of $181,204.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 885,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,877,181.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total transaction of $191,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,471,226.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,494 shares of company stock worth $1,130,982 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of JNPR. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 700 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,219 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 31,101 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,758 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 38,392 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

