K21 Price Down 6.4% Over Last Week (K21)

K21 (K21) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. K21 has a total market cap of $2.79 million and approximately $73,696.00 worth of K21 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One K21 coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000898 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, K21 has traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get K21 alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005014 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,970.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00009771 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005005 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002822 BTC.

K21 Profile

K21 (K21) is a coin. Its launch date was March 20th, 2021. K21’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,540,067 coins. K21’s official Twitter account is @KanonDotArt

According to CryptoCompare, “Kanon recasts patronage, philanthropy, curation, and custodianship in equitable and innovative arrangements for mutual benefit baked into the code itself. K21 is the first product of Kanon. “

Buying and Selling K21

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as K21 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade K21 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase K21 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for K21 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for K21 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.