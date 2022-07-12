Kadant Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 (NYSE:KAI)

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 13th.

Kadant has raised its dividend by an average of 4.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Kadant has a payout ratio of 10.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Kadant to earn $9.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.7%.

KAI stock opened at $181.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Kadant has a 1-year low of $167.40 and a 1-year high of $240.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $183.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.18.

Kadant ( NYSE:KAI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.20. Kadant had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 17.88%. The company had revenue of $226.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Kadant will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KAI. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Kadant from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kadant in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Kadant in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kadant in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Kadant in the first quarter worth about $287,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Kadant by 11.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Kadant in the first quarter worth about $335,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kadant by 55.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the period. 93.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

