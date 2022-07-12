Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ) & Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Financial Analysis

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) and Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

26.2% of Kanzhun shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Integral Ad Science shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Integral Ad Science and Kanzhun’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Integral Ad Science $323.51 million 4.79 -$52.44 million ($0.34) -29.41 Kanzhun $668.35 million 13.18 -$168.07 million -2.73 -8.85

Integral Ad Science has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Kanzhun. Integral Ad Science is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kanzhun, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Integral Ad Science and Kanzhun, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Integral Ad Science 0 1 7 1 3.00 Kanzhun 0 0 0 0 N/A

Integral Ad Science currently has a consensus price target of $23.11, indicating a potential upside of 131.11%. Given Integral Ad Science’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Integral Ad Science is more favorable than Kanzhun.

Profitability

This table compares Integral Ad Science and Kanzhun’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Integral Ad Science -14.03% -5.60% -3.63% Kanzhun -20.99% -9.25% -7.32%

Summary

Integral Ad Science beats Kanzhun on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Integral Ad Science (Get Rating)

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video. Its digital media quality solutions offer ad fraud detection and prevention, viewability, brand safety and suitability, contextual targeting, inventory yield management, and reporting. The company offers Quality Impressions, a metric designed to verify that digital ads are served to a real person rather than a bot, viewable on-screen, and presented in a brand-safe and suitable environment in the correct geography; Context Control solution that delivers contextual targeting and brand suitability capabilities; pre-bid programmatic and post-bid verification solutions for advertisers; and optimization and verification solutions for publishers. It serves advertisers and agencies, publishers, advertising/audience networks, and supply side platforms. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Kanzhun (Get Rating)

Kanzhun Limited operates an online recruitment platform, BOSS Zhipin in the People's Republic of China. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

