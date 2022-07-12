Kathmere Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,096 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000.
VBR traded up $1.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $151.81. The company had a trading volume of 491 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,875. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $158.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.46. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $145.54 and a 12 month high of $187.22.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.
