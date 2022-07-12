Kathmere Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,096 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

VBR traded up $1.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $151.81. The company had a trading volume of 491 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,875. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $158.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.46. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $145.54 and a 12 month high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.