Kathmere Capital Management LLC Buys 1,847 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 146.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,108 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Aries Wealth Management bought a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Amgen by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,061 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,899 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Amgen by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,456 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its stake in Amgen by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,369,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $308,082,000 after purchasing an additional 165,636 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AMGN shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Amgen from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.57.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $0.94 on Tuesday, hitting $248.72. 47,727 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,463,253. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $243.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $198.64 and a 52 week high of $258.45. The company has a market cap of $132.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.58.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.03. Amgen had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 165.95%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.70 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total transaction of $3,264,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,027,492.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

