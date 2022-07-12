Kathmere Capital Management LLC Buys 41 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

In related news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 276 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.05, for a total value of $135,805.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,672.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 12,266 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.83, for a total transaction of $5,995,988.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,629,841.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,030 shares of company stock worth $6,370,241 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GWW traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $479.57. The company had a trading volume of 3,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,534. The business’s 50-day moving average is $473.02 and its 200-day moving average is $488.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $24.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.18. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $391.16 and a 52 week high of $529.91.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $7.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.16 by $0.91. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 53.07%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 26.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $1.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.67%.

GWW has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $510.00 to $565.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $474.00 to $449.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $580.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $511.38.

W.W. Grainger Profile (Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.