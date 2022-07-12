Kathmere Capital Management LLC Buys 74,491 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 376,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,491 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF comprises about 6.7% of Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $39,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLUE. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 48.6% in the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Nikulski Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period.

VLUE stock traded down $0.94 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.08. 771,831 shares of the company traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.21 and a 1 year high of $89.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.04 and a 200-day moving average of $102.57.

