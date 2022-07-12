Kathmere Capital Management LLC Has $1.74 Million Stock Position in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its stake in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of J&J Snack Foods worth $1,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of J&J Snack Foods during the fourth quarter worth $213,238,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 553,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,415,000 after purchasing an additional 126,131 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 365,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,752,000 after purchasing an additional 46,343 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in J&J Snack Foods by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 91,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,403,000 after buying an additional 26,319 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in J&J Snack Foods by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,621,000 after buying an additional 16,718 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of J&J Snack Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

Shares of JJSF stock traded up $3.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $138.73. 290 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,326. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $129.94 and its 200 day moving average is $146.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.85 and a beta of 0.47. J&J Snack Foods Corp. has a 1 year low of $117.45 and a 1 year high of $180.00.

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $281.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.00 million. J&J Snack Foods had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 7.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that J&J Snack Foods Corp. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th were paid a $0.633 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. J&J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is 78.09%.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

