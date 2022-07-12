Kathmere Capital Management LLC Has $14.24 Million Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 434,920 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,979 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF comprises about 2.4% of Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Kathmere Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $14,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSIE. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter.

GSIE traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $27.43. The company had a trading volume of 835 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,178. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $26.88 and a 12-month high of $36.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.74.

