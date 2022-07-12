Kathmere Capital Management LLC Has $523,000 Stock Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF — July (NYSEARCA:UJUL)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF — July (NYSEARCA:UJUL – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,014 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.50% of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF — July worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthquest Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF — July by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 274,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,589,000 after acquiring an additional 21,159 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF — July during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,878,000. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF — July during the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF — July in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF — July during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000.

Shares of UJUL stock traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $25.61. 1,361 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,214. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF — July has a 12 month low of $25.24 and a 12 month high of $27.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.77 and a 200 day moving average of $26.73.

