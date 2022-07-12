Kathmere Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,786 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,365 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 1.1% of Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $6,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lpwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 21,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $132.64. The company had a trading volume of 14,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,689,068. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $127.16 and a twelve month high of $151.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.08.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

