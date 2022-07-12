Kathmere Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 76.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in AutoZone in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 95.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Shares of AutoZone stock traded up $9.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,170.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 701 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,833. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,040.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,016.39. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,503.30 and a 1-year high of $2,267.40.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $29.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $25.70 by $3.33. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 92.10% and a net margin of 15.21%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $26.48 earnings per share. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 115.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on AZO. The Goldman Sachs Group raised AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $1,969.00 to $2,296.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on AutoZone from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on AutoZone from $2,210.00 to $2,250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded AutoZone from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $2,125.00 to $2,420.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoZone has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,169.41.

In related news, Director Brian Hannasch bought 133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,901.95 per share, for a total transaction of $252,959.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 512 shares in the company, valued at $973,798.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Preston Frazer sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,220.00, for a total value of $3,330,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 783 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About AutoZone (Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.