Kathmere Capital Management LLC Takes Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 946 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cavalier Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 1,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 2.3% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $350.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,268,208. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $338.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $383.45. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $311.87 and a 12-month high of $484.21. The firm has a market cap of $118.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.03.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 40.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.53%.

In other S&P Global news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total transaction of $763,263.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,304.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total value of $673,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,468.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on S&P Global from $462.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on S&P Global from $401.00 to $398.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $450.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on S&P Global from $495.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on S&P Global from $472.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.57.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

