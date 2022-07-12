Kava.io (KAVA) Price Reaches $5.62 on Major Exchanges

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. Kava.io has a total market capitalization of $513.55 million and $147.08 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Kava.io has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Kava.io coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Kava.io

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 145,408,420 coins and its circulating supply is 91,443,180 coins. Kava.io’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs . Kava.io’s official website is www.kava.io . Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Buying and Selling Kava.io

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava.io directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava.io should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kava.io using one of the exchanges listed above.

