Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Shares Gap Up to $39.69

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $39.69, but opened at $41.17. Kenon shares last traded at $40.88, with a volume of 243 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kenon in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.69, a current ratio of 6.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.44 and a 200-day moving average of $55.46.

Kenon ( NYSE:KEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The utilities provider reported $11.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $146.00 million during the quarter. Kenon had a return on equity of 61.18% and a net margin of 267.63%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KEN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Kenon by 577.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 104,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,116,000 after purchasing an additional 89,295 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Kenon during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,403,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Kenon by 353.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,733,000 after purchasing an additional 65,783 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Kenon by 5.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 494,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,598,000 after purchasing an additional 23,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Kenon during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,259,000. 11.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kenon (NYSE:KEN)

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an owner, developer, and operator of power generation facilities in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: OPC Israel, CPV Group, ZIM, and Quantum. The company engages in the generation and supply of electricity and energy; development, construction, and management of renewable energy and conventional natural gas-fired power plants; manufacture of automobiles; and provision of container liner shipping services.

