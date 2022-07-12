KeyCorp Begins Coverage on Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Analysts at KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “sector weight” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Lyft from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Argus reduced their price target on Lyft from $72.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Lyft from $60.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Lyft from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Lyft from $56.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.86.
Shares of LYFT stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.60. The company had a trading volume of 824,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,198,666. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Lyft has a twelve month low of $12.34 and a twelve month high of $60.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.80.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Lyft by 46.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,470,972 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $248,485,000 after buying an additional 2,050,430 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Lyft by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,357,411 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $104,905,000 after buying an additional 2,020,638 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lyft by 25.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,068,020 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $233,012,000 after buying an additional 1,249,383 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft in the first quarter worth $47,505,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Lyft by 425.4% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 833,646 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $32,012,000 after buying an additional 674,973 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Lyft (Get Rating)
Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.
