KeyCorp Begins Coverage on Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Analysts at KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “sector weight” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Lyft from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Argus reduced their price target on Lyft from $72.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Lyft from $60.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Lyft from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Lyft from $56.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.86.

Shares of LYFT stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.60. The company had a trading volume of 824,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,198,666. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Lyft has a twelve month low of $12.34 and a twelve month high of $60.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.80.

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $875.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.91 million. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 50.06% and a negative net margin of 22.42%. Lyft’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.86) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lyft will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Lyft by 46.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,470,972 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $248,485,000 after buying an additional 2,050,430 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Lyft by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,357,411 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $104,905,000 after buying an additional 2,020,638 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lyft by 25.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,068,020 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $233,012,000 after buying an additional 1,249,383 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft in the first quarter worth $47,505,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Lyft by 425.4% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 833,646 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $32,012,000 after buying an additional 674,973 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

