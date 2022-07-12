Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. reduced its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,600,640 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,054 shares during the quarter. Kinder Morgan accounts for 4.9% of Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. owned about 0.07% of Kinder Morgan worth $30,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 177.2% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,663 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period. American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 63.6% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,667 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,923,216. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.98. The firm has a market cap of $37.84 billion, a PE ratio of 37.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.94. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $20.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.65%. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 246.67%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total transaction of $28,815.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,321.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 12.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KMI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

