Kineko (KKO) Price Hits $0.0277 on Exchanges

Kineko (KKO) traded up 7.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 11th. One Kineko coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0277 or 0.00000139 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Kineko has traded up 6.1% against the US dollar. Kineko has a total market capitalization of $258,555.25 and approximately $2,040.00 worth of Kineko was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Kineko alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.63 or 0.00118608 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005017 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001573 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00017236 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Kineko Coin Profile

Kineko’s total supply is 50,027,060 coins and its circulating supply is 9,334,291 coins. Kineko’s official Twitter account is @KinekoDefi

Buying and Selling Kineko

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kineko directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kineko should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kineko using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kineko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kineko and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.