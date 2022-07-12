Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) Trading Down 6.1%

Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 6.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.25 and last traded at $12.25. 138 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 214,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.04.

Several brokerages recently commented on KNTE. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Kinnate Biopharma from $44.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Kinnate Biopharma from $52.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinnate Biopharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.80.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.85 and its 200-day moving average is $10.58.

Kinnate Biopharma ( NASDAQ:KNTE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.01. Equities research analysts expect that Kinnate Biopharma Inc. will post -2.55 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Kinnate Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth about $172,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 5,658 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

Kinnate Biopharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:KNTE)

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers in the United States. The company develops KIN-2787, a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors FGFR2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12(CDK12) inhibitor in its KIN004 program.

