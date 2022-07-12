Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Given a €67.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Kion Group (FRA:KGX – Get Rating) has been given a €67.00 ($67.00) target price by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 62.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on KGX. Berenberg Bank set a €88.00 ($88.00) price target on Kion Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group set a €92.00 ($92.00) price target on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Warburg Research set a €66.00 ($66.00) price target on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €81.00 ($81.00) price target on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €63.00 ($63.00) price target on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Monday, June 27th.

Get Kion Group alerts:

Shares of Kion Group stock traded down €1.84 ($1.84) during trading on Tuesday, reaching €41.20 ($41.20). 283,026 shares of the stock traded hands. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €44.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €63.96. Kion Group has a 52-week low of €57.87 ($57.87) and a 52-week high of €81.82 ($81.82).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.