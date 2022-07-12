Klondike Gold (CVE:KG) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.14

Klondike Gold Corp. (CVE:KG – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 37500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 7.09 and a quick ratio of 6.44. The company has a market capitalization of C$20.53 million and a PE ratio of -26.00.

About Klondike Gold (CVE:KG)

Klondike Gold Corp., a resource exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold. It focuses on the exploration and development of its Yukon gold projects covering an area of 585 square kilometers of hard rock and 24 square kilometers of placer claims located in Dawson City.

