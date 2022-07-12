Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Shares Gap Down to $5.34

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.34, but opened at $5.08. Kosmos Energy shares last traded at $5.08, with a volume of 41,603 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KOS shares. StockNews.com upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Kosmos Energy from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Berenberg Bank cut Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Kosmos Energy from $6.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kosmos Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.25.

The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 534.00 and a beta of 3.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.97 and a 200-day moving average of $6.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45.

Kosmos Energy ( NYSE:KOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 0.79%. The company had revenue of $659.07 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kosmos Energy news, Director Roy A. Franklin sold 20,732 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $147,197.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,263.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Kosmos Energy by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,465,322 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,911,000 after acquiring an additional 334,877 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kosmos Energy by 88.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 98,033 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 46,102 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Kosmos Energy by 194.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 588,696 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 388,482 shares during the last quarter. Lonestar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Kosmos Energy in the 4th quarter worth $5,536,000. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deep-water independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

