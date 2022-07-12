La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) Trading Up 3.1%

La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating) shares were up 3.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.91 and last traded at $25.75. Approximately 5,138 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 697,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.97.

A number of analysts recently commented on LZB shares. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of La-Z-Boy in a research note on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com upgraded La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.35%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 222,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,867,000 after buying an additional 15,786 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 85,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after buying an additional 20,405 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 540.7% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 3,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, and entertainment centers.

