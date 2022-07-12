Lancashire (LON:LRE) PT Lowered to GBX 615 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Lancashire (LON:LRE – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 680 ($8.09) to GBX 615 ($7.31) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 50.59% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on LRE. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Lancashire in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 525 ($6.24) price objective on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 760 ($9.04) target price on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Lancashire from GBX 482 ($5.73) to GBX 487 ($5.79) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 578.71 ($6.88).

LON LRE traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 408.40 ($4.86). 1,403,570 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 873,523. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of £993.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.26. Lancashire has a 12-month low of GBX 342.40 ($4.07) and a 12-month high of GBX 702 ($8.35). The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 391.96 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 439.97.

In related news, insider Natalie Kershaw acquired 12,644 shares of Lancashire stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 395 ($4.70) per share, with a total value of £49,943.80 ($59,400.33).

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

